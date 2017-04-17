From the Editors IBM and PNC to Train, Certify More Veterans for ‘New Collar’ Work

IBM and PNC are helping to equip returning service members for tech-driven jobs that don’t require a four-year college degree.

by Bravetta Hassell

This month IBM announced a new initiative with U.S. veterans. Along with PNC Bank, Corporate America Supports You, which specializes in job placements for veterans, and the National Cyber-Forensics Training Alliance, the company is building a Pittsburgh-based training program for returning local service members and preparing to reach veterans nationwide.

Through the Veteran Employment Accelerator program, veteran participants receive free week-long training, certification and employment assistance. According to a press release, the initiative is designed to prepare veterans with high-demand technology skills for “new collar” positions in areas like data analysis and cybersecurity, which don’t necessarily require a four-year degree. IBM and CASY are spearheading the program, which certifies veterans in the use of software commonly used by law enforcement, cybersecurity and national security agencies.

IBM and PNC recently held the second training session in Pittsburgh, with another training slated for Philadelphia this spring. According to the statement, hundreds of veterans are expected to participate in the program in 2017.

This latest announcement builds on IBM’s recent investments in the veteran workforce. In March, the global technology company announced it would hire 2,000 U.S. veterans over the next four years — many in new collar jobs.

“Veterans cultivate skills in the military that are invaluable in the workplace. This program is designed to hone our local veterans’ expertise by equipping them with software certification and job placement assistance in high-growth, new collar careers,” said Diane Melley, the company’s vice president of global citizenship initiatives, in the program announcement.

Bravetta Hassell is a Chief Learning Officer associate editor. Comment below, or email editor@CLOmedia.com.

