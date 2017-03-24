These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.
From the EditorsThe Week That Was, March 20-24
- Learning and Development in the Remote Workplace: Here are tips to consider about a distance-based collaborative approach.
- Three Ways to Motivate Employees to Learn:
The need to motivate employees and engage people at work is becoming one of the most important things we can do for a company’s success.
- INFOGRAPHIC: You Will Need These Leadership Skills in the Future: It’s better to prepare for these capabilities now rather than wish your organization’s leaders had them later.
- What’s the CLO’s Role in the Gig Economy? Chief learning officers need to take a more short-term, project-focused approach when it comes to developing and implementing learning initiatives to support contingent workers.
- What Do Today’s Workforce Trends Mean for Business, Leadership? Sodexo CEO Sylvia Metayer spoke with Chief Learning Officer about the company’s latest global workforce trends report.
