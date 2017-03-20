Feature Avoid Ambiguity in the Workplace

Before learning can begin, employees need to know who and what they’re working for. Having a clearly articulated vision can promote performance and organizational success.

by Camaron Santos

In today’s hectic work climate, it is increasingly difficult for an organization to keep its mission and vision clear, and it can be even more of a burden on executives, managers and employees when everyday tasks are overshadowed by ambiguity. Brad Deutser, president and CEO of Deutser LLC, a consulting firm, said organizations with a clear and simple vision are often more effective and successful.

“Leaders are working to carefully navigate the ambiguity that exists across the business environment. This ambiguity, in addition to the rapidly and constantly changes in the world is not only impacting the leader, but the leader’s workforce,” he said.

Deutser added that when organizations talk about clarity, they are often discussing the company culture, including workforce engagement, strategic direction and talent. He said an organization’s culture should be identifiable, protected and purposefully evolved. “Clarity of the culture is what ultimately drives performance.”

When leaders help organizations achieve clarity and put it out into the workforce at all layers of the organization, employees typically get more engaged, Deutser said, and high performing employees want to stay and be a part of the entire dynamic. “Create a culture that is intentional. As we think about clarity, it’s kind of a ‘who the organization is, what it’s trying to achieve and how it’s going to achieve it’ type of thing. Try to engage on the who, what and how.”

Within organizations, to help clarify and define an organization’s identity, core values, key behaviors and purpose — and set the tone for learning — leaders should be abundantly clear in what they want from their workers. Deutser said leaders being purposeful in how they engage and communicate with their employees is an integral part of any company’s success. Whether through learning and development programs or talent and performance reviews, being succinct and authentic leads to success, as does having strong, core company values.

Camaron Santos is an editorial intern for Chief Learning Officer. Comment below or email editor@CLOmedia.com.

Tags: ambiguity, culture