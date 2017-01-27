From the EditorsThe Week That Was, January 23-27
These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.
- How to Kick Your Own Rear: Butt kicks are important ego-reducing events. The more you focus on others — and not on yourself — the better you’ll do.
- Adaptive Learning Methods Could Close the Trained Worker Skills Gap: To close skills gaps and maximize workforce potential, so called low-skilled workers need training love too.
- These Assumptions about Learning and Leadership Development Might Hurt You: Learning leaders can deliver greater organizational impact when they tackle misperceptions about learning and development head on.
- How to Create Tomorrow’s Learning Today: Learning leaders need to rethink and reimagine what constitutes learning.
- Do We Practice What We Preach? What we’re told we want and what we do to get it are two different things.
Tags: recap, The Week That Was