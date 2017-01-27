Login

 

From the EditorsThe Week That Was, January 23-27

These were the top five stories on CLOmedia.com this week.

by Bravetta Hassell

  1. How to Kick Your Own Rear: Butt kicks are important ego-reducing events. The more you focus on others — and not on yourself — the better you’ll do.
  2. Adaptive Learning Methods Could Close the Trained Worker Skills Gap: To close skills gaps and maximize workforce potential, so called low-skilled workers need training love too.
  3. These Assumptions about Learning and Leadership Development Might Hurt You: Learning leaders can deliver greater organizational impact when they tackle misperceptions about learning and development head on.
  4. How to Create Tomorrow’s Learning Today: Learning leaders need to rethink and reimagine what constitutes learning.
  5. Do We Practice What We Preach? What we’re told we want and what we do to get it are two different things.

 

